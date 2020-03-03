University address coronavirus concerns for students abroad

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The university is no stranger to dealing with infectious disease protocol, but this time nearly 1,000 students are affected.

The U of I sent out an e-mail stating that all students, faculty in staff in Italy and South Korea are required to come home because of coronavirus concerns. Once they do, they will have to self-quarantine for two weeks before they can set foot back on campus. A spokesperson for the university said there is so much more to consider than just students and staff abroad.

University leaders are discussing everything, every possible impact. Because as this develops, safety of their students, staff and campus community are the #1 priority.

When you think of Venice, you probably think of St. Mark’s Square, gondolas and romance. You are probably not picturing the city the way it is now, almost completely empty. “The Centers for Disease Control has now raised their threat level to the highest level possible,” said ____.

An email went out to all U of I students, faculty and staff in Italy and parts of South Korea, saying because of that, they need to come home. If you are studying abroad anywhere else, you have the option and the university will help you get home.

Back home is where spokeswoman Robin Kaler and other U of I leaders are planning how to keep campus safe from the coronavirus. “The University of Illinois is known as a place where we innovate,” said Kaler. “So, we’ll come up with innovative solutions to address this.” Tissues and hand-washing should become part of your well-oiled routine, if they are not already. CU Public Health District officials said is the most effective way to keep yourself safe.

Think twice about upcoming travel plans if you are heading to countries with an elevated risk. “Obviously you’re not going to travel into an area where they’re having an active outbreak,” said Julie Pryde, CU Public Health District Administrator. “That would not be a good idea.”

Even though there is a plan in place, the U of I is still grappling with some big coronavirus questions. For example, what about students who were planning on traveling to pursue their dream? “We have lots of students who come from Asia, for example,” said Kaler. “Are the students who we’ve just told last Friday, ‘You’ve been accepted at Illinois”…are they gonna be able to get here?”

Kaler said she was in a lengthy meeting Monday discussing a plan for combatting the coronavirus as it concerns any and all parts of the university. She said the U of I will be launching a website later this week, specifically for coronavirus, that will be a one-stop shop for all information.