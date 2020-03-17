Universities cancels commencement ceremony; explores other options

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois officials announced commencement ceremonies will not take place in May as scheduled.

This will affect the universities in Champaign-Urbana, Springfield, and Chicago.

University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen said they are exploring possible alternatives such as rescheduling and/or hosting virtual events to honor the Class of 2020.

Diplomas will be mailed to students.

“This was an outcome we had hoped to avoid. Commencements reflect the very core of our mission and provide a richly deserved celebration for both our graduates and the proud parents, family, friends, faculty and staff who supported them along the way. Every year, ceremonies across the U of I System draw anywhere from a few hundred people at school- and college-based commencements to more than 20,000 at Urbana’s university-wide event,” Killeen said.