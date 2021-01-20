Unity West 2nd grade wing students temporarily go remote

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Unit 7 School District is having the 2nd grade wing at Unity West Elementary go temporarily remote.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Andrew Larson said this comes after the district has had multiple COVID-19 cases traceable within the 2nd grade wing of the school.

A short-term remote learning plan was implemented for the entire 2nd grade wing starting Wednesday. “All other grade levels will continue at school with in-person learning,” said Larson. “We have made this decision, working with the county health department, because it is necessary to separate students, faculty and staff to mitigate the spread of the virus at this grade level.”

Wednesday and Thursday were designated as remote planning days for the Unity West 2nd Grade faculty. There is no student instruction on those days for 2nd grade students at Unity West. Remote instruction will start on Friday.

Larson said it is their plan to return to in-person learning on February 1 for all 2nd grade students at Unity West.

“I want to be clear,” said Larson. “This is a 2nd grade wing ‘only’ shut down for Unity West Elementary. All other grade levels will continue at school with in-person learning.”