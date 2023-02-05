TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) – Valentine’s Day is around the corner, but the love came early this year for a couple hundred senior citizens in Tolono. Unity High School’s student council spent the weekend delivering homemade cookies and valentines.

Jennifer Meyer, the teacher in charge, says they used to host an annual senior dinner until the pandemic hit. But the kids still wanted to reach out to them, so they got creative – and the valentine deliveries became a tradition.

“You don’t force the kids to deliver. The kids that deliver want to deliver,” Meyer said. “My daughter can attest to this… just seeing how it makes them happy – I think that they really enjoy seeing that.”

“It brings me happiness when I see them just get so excited. I would sit and talk to them for hours if I could, if I didn’t have to deliver anywhere else,” student Jolie Meyer said.

In addition to delivering by request, students brought valentines to the seniors at the Villas of Holly Brook assisted living facility.