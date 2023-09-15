SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — The United Way of Champaign County is celebrating 100 years, and the community is responding in a big way.

To celebrate the milestone and history behind the group, United Way announced a $4 million goal for an anniversary endowment. In eight months, they surpassed that goal and wanted another challenge.

Now, they’re raising the goal to $6 million, with over $5 million raised already. It’s a record-setting number. Rebecca Guyette, the Chief Development Officer, said she’s feeling nothing but proud.

“This community’s generosity certainly knows no bounds,” she said. “Many of these if not most of these gifts are estate gifts and or planned gifts or pledged out gifts. Most are to our endowment. For us, that has been really just special because those are gifts of permanent trust.”

Guyette said the money will help provide more grant money to area organizations and support more non-profits. She said United Way of Champaign County is the largest non-governmental funder of the non-profits in the area.

If you want to support the United Way and help them reach their goal, visit this link to learn about the different ways to donate.