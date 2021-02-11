United States Attorney John Milhiser announces resignation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — United States Attorney John C. Milhiser announced he has submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden.

In a news release, Department of Justice officials said the resignation is to be effective February 28. “Mr. Milhiser thanked Senators Duckworth and Durbin, and Representatives Davis, LaHood, and former Representative Shimkus for their support in recommending him as a nominee to President Donald J. Trump.” They went on to say he was nominated in August 2018 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in January 2019. “Pending Senate confirmation, Milhiser was appointed to the position by the federal judiciary in the Central District on October 31, 2018.”

“It has been an honor to serve as United States Attorney,” said Milhiser. “I was privileged to work alongside the men and women in law enforcement across the 46 counties served by the office.” He continued to say, “We owe these selfless public servants our gratitude as they risk their lives each day protecting all of us.”

When I accepted this position, I knew this day would come. My plan was simple–to do my best each day to make our community a safer, better place, until I’m asked to leave. And, now, I’ve been asked to leave by the Biden administration. United States Attorney John Milhiser

Officials said that during Milhiser’s time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office “successfully prosecuted numerous defendants including the weeks-long trials of [Brendt] Christensen who, in July 2019, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the June 2017 murder of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang, and of 13 members of a Peoria street gang convicted and sentenced for action if violence including murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking.” They went on to say some pending cases include civil rights charges against three Illinois correctional officers accused of assaulting an inmate, who was restrained and handcuffed behind his back and later died; as well as the recent indictment of former Illinois senator Sam McCann.

“I appreciate the opportunity to have served the people of Central Illinois, and to lead the lawyers and staff who will continue the important work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Milhiser stated.