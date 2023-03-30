SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Another airline is being flighty with its relationship to Springfield’s airport.

A spokesperson with United Airlines confirmed in a statement with WCIA they will be suspending service with Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport starting June 2nd. United said they are reaching out to impacted customers with alternatives.

One of the reasons United gave for ending its services is the ongoing pilot shortage.

Last month, American Airlines also announced they were switching its service offerings at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport from Dallas-Fort Worth airport to the O’Hare International Airport this year.