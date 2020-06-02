Unit 4 to feed families over summer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Unit 4 School District’s food distribution will continue throughout the summer. Neighborhood meal box deliveries will take place Fridays, from 10 – 11 am.

South BTW Neighborhood: Salem Church, 500 East Park Street

South Garden Hills: Arrowhead Lanes, 1401 North McKinley Avenue

Colleen/Staley: Providence, 3800 Colleen Drive

Country Fair/Country Brook: Papa Johns, 2104-A West Springfield Avenue (East Side)

Shadowwood Laundromat: 1600 North Market Street

Town Center/Nantucket: GFS, 502 West Town Center Boulevard

Dobbins Downs: 1400 West Anthony Drive

Valley Road: Champaign County Chamber, 303 West Kirby Avenue (Park on west side of building)

Ed Hoffman: Tuscany, 1176 Pomona Drive

Kenwood School: 1001 Stratford Drive

Savoy-Paddock: Winfield Village Apartments (Parking lot J 425 Paddock)

Booker T Washington School: 606 East Grove Street

Meal boxes with five days of breakfasts and lunches are available Mondays, from 10 am – 1 pm.

Garden Hills Elementary School

Jefferson Middle School

Individuals wearing masks will be allowed to walk-up to these sites to pick up meal boxes. Unit 4 is looking for opportunities to add more neighborhood meal box delivery sites. Those without internet access, can call the Food Service Office (217) 351 – 3852 for an updated list of delivery sites.

For more information, click here.