Unit 4 to feed families over summer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Unit 4 School District’s food distribution will continue throughout the summer. Neighborhood meal box deliveries will take place Fridays, from 10 – 11 am.
- South BTW Neighborhood: Salem Church, 500 East Park Street
- South Garden Hills: Arrowhead Lanes, 1401 North McKinley Avenue
- Colleen/Staley: Providence, 3800 Colleen Drive
- Country Fair/Country Brook: Papa Johns, 2104-A West Springfield Avenue (East Side)
- Shadowwood Laundromat: 1600 North Market Street
- Town Center/Nantucket: GFS, 502 West Town Center Boulevard
- Dobbins Downs: 1400 West Anthony Drive
- Valley Road: Champaign County Chamber, 303 West Kirby Avenue (Park on west side of building)
- Ed Hoffman: Tuscany, 1176 Pomona Drive
- Kenwood School: 1001 Stratford Drive
- Savoy-Paddock: Winfield Village Apartments (Parking lot J 425 Paddock)
- Booker T Washington School: 606 East Grove Street
Meal boxes with five days of breakfasts and lunches are available Mondays, from 10 am – 1 pm.
- Garden Hills Elementary School
- Jefferson Middle School
Individuals wearing masks will be allowed to walk-up to these sites to pick up meal boxes. Unit 4 is looking for opportunities to add more neighborhood meal box delivery sites. Those without internet access, can call the Food Service Office (217) 351 – 3852 for an updated list of delivery sites.
