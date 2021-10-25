Unit 4 Schools: online threat was not directed toward Champaign Central

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Unit 4 School District announced Monday evening that a social media threat that went viral over the weekend was not directed toward Champaign Central High School.

The threatening social media post did not name the town and state where “Central High School” was located. The vagueness of the post led law enforcement across the country, including the Champaign Police Department, to increase officers’ presence at high schools named Central as students returned to class on Monday.

It was later determined that the threat originated from Missouri and a suspect has been arrested.

Below is a copy of the email that was sent to parents on Monday evening:

Dear Central Families and Staff,

Unit 4 Schools has learned from the Champaign Police Department that a social media threat targeting “Central High School” was not Champaign Central High School. This post went viral nationally and a suspect in Missouri has been arrested in connection with the threat.

We are grateful for Champaign PD, our other law enforcement partners, and all who continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well being of each student and staff member.