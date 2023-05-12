CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Unit 4 School District announced it is introducing some new technology for its families and staff.

The district said on their website that they have launched a new interactive Champaign Unit 4 mobile app to help connect families with the district and schools.

The district explained that users will have access to a number of tools on the app. They said you can choose which schools you want to add in the app, view live news feeds, add school calendars directly to your personal calendar, glimpse the food menu for the day, log into Home Access to check your child’s grades, and much more.

For more information on how to access the app, the district has provided a YouTube video with instructions on how to download, install, and use the app.

The district said the app is available in the Apple Store or Google Play Store by searching “Champaign Unit 4”.