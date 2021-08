CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 School District will host a “back to work” Zoom Career Fair on Thursday.

School officials said the free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are many available position including teachers aides, bus drivers, bus monitors, Kids Plus staff, cafeteria/food service, custodial, substitute teachers, AVID tutors and more.

Anyone interested should RSVP through email so organizers can prepare appropriate interviewers.