CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Unit 4 Schools are primed to pay around $237,000 per year for metal detectors at the district’s two high schools.



The school board on Monday night is expected to take several votes related to the ongoing safety issues at Centennial and Central High Schools. One vote is on a four-year contract with Evolv Technology, Inc., which has its headquarters in Massachusetts, for metal detectors at the two high schools. The deal with Evolv is for four years. The board agenda stated, “The annual payments will be made from the District’s Tort Fund. The Tort Fund is used to pay for expenses associated with safety, security and prevention of loss for the District.” The board agenda also stated the devices could be moved to the district’s middle schools if needed.



Board members Monday night are also planning to vote on continuing to pay AGB Investigative Services, Inc., to provide security officers at some schools through June of next year. That would cost around $560,000. The two sides also have an option to renew the agreement for next school year at the same pay rate. Unit 4 has been using security officers after Champaign Police were not able to provide school resource officers this school year.



The Unit 4 board Monday night will also make a decision on creating a new position to oversee all these safety measures. The district is calling it the Director of Security and School Safety. The district is not releasing details, including the name of the hire, until the meeting.



The Unit 4 school board meeting at the Mellon Building, which is located at 703 South New Street in Champaign. There is expected to be a closed session from 5-6 p.m., followed by the open part of the meeting.