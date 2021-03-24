Unit 4 makes enrolling in school of choice easier with mobile registration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school registration deadline is fast approaching for Champaign Unit 4 Schools. But they are making it easier for parents to get their child enrolled.

The district has three school of choice mobile registrations between Wednesday and March 31 for kindergarten. Wednesday’s registration at the Swann Special Care Center parking lot ends at 7 p.m.. But there will be another one Thursday at the Champaign Main Library and next Tuesday at Shadowwod.

Families who register at these sites will get a backpack filled with school supplies.

In order to register in person, families will need to provide a working email address and an original birth certificate or passport. They will also need to have two items that serve as a proof of residency. Those items include:

Apartment/house lease/home purchase agreement

Mortgage documents

Voter’s registration card

Current driver’s license/state ID

Utility bill (within 60 days)

Families can also register their kindergarteners online until March 31.

All kindergarteners will need to have a current physical within the first 30 days of school, according to the District. They said Carle offers a COVID-friendly option through their Mobile Health Clinic. There are some locations running during Choice registration. Those locations include: