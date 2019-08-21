Unit 4 looks to community for finance committee members

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Unit 4 School District is once again asking for community support. As many as six people can be included on the district’s 14-member Finance Committee. Aside from residents, the committee is comprised of Board of Education reps, school administration, teaching and support staff.

The committee meets at least quarterly to talk about budgeting, usage, tax levy and other matters regarding the district’s finances. Residents with backgrounds in accounting, business, banking, financial planning and economics are encouraged to apply.

