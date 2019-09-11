Unit 4 hosts community-wide parties

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, the Unit 4 School District is hosting two events open to the community.

Franklin STEAM Academy’s Block Party takes place Thursday with food trucks, activities, prizes, booths, a DJ and more.

Saturday, Jefferson is holding a festival to celebrate the Korean autumnal holiday Chuseok. It’s comparable to Thanksgiving. There will be performances, activities and food at the free event.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend both festivities.

Franklin STEAM Academy Block Party

817 North Harris

Thursday, 6 – 7:30 pm

Jefferson Middle School Korean Festival

1115 South Crescent Drive

Saturday, 11 am – 2 pm