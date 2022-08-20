CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) Saturday there is a “Back to School” garage sale of a different variety hosted by the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the storage building at 1302 Parkland Ct. in Champaign, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the retail store in 44 E. Washington.

Organizer Rich Cahill said, “We have many unique items with a connection to local history on sale. There will be art room work tables and theater seats from Champaign Central, wooden lockers from Rantoul, barn siding, historic roll-down maps, slate blackboards, and a wide variety of salvaged architectural features from the U of I and local commercial and residential buildings.”

He added, “What is unique this time is we got lockers from the grade school in Rantoul and they are wood. They are kinda neat and they are oak veneer.”

There are traditional gym lockers, some full-size, slate blackboards, and nice tables from the art department from Champaign Central High School said, Cahill. “

“New people are coming to town and they hear about us and buy an old house and they want something unique. It is unique all the different ideas people have for a creative use for architectural elements that we have available.” said Cahill.