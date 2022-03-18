CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When Nancy and Sumanth Viswanathan were looking for their first home, they wanted to live somewhere that was energy efficient. So, they were excited when they found out about ADAPTHAUS–a solar-powered, adaptive home built by more than 50 University of Illinois students.

“As soon as we saw this house on the market, we knew we were going to move to Champaign,” Nancy Viswanathan said. “They really did a great job designing the place. It’s very user-friendly.”

The 1,747-square-foot residence features two bedrooms, one bath and a variety of adaptable rooms and flexible furniture.

One benefit of the home is that it is solar paneled and completely electric-powered.

ADAPTHAUS won fourth place in the 2021 U.S. Solar Decathlon Build Challenge.

Sumanth Viswanathan estimated that they use around 900 kilowatt-hours per month.

Currently, they get 300-400 kilowatt-hours from the solar panels during the winter time, and utilities typically cost around $50-90 total, depending on the season.

“We like things that are functional, but we don’t like to create much waste, which is why ADAPTHAUS was the perfect design for us,” Nancy Viswanathan said.

Nancy said that they often get comments from those passing by on the design of the house, and there has been so much interest in the home that they have decided to open it up for visitors to stay through Airbnb.

“We really appreciate everyone who was involved in this project,” Nancy said. “We love being able to see people’s creativity come to life and we’re very excited to see the other homes that are being built.”