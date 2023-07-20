SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Catherine Nguyen has worked at the main library on the University of Illinois campus for 10 years. But back in April, she was told she would be laid off.

“At least in my tenure at the university, and working with the university for 15 years, I’ve never heard of a live or library layoff of any kind,” AFSCME Staff Representative Christina De Angelo said. “So we don’t understand why one position cannot be supported by this.”

Nguyen is a member of the local AFSCME chapter at the university. Dozens of members showed up to a rally outside the library to try and save her job. They hand delivered hundreds of signatures to the dean. Nguyen declined to comment for this story.

“Library clerk work is work that is done by hundreds of students work that is invaluable to any library, let alone a library of this caliber and size,” De Angelo said. “So we have gotten incomplete answers and unacceptable answers about why the administration doesn’t think that there’s enough work for her. We know that there is and they are claiming that there is.”

The petition says this layoff is a “stark break” from the library’s record of protecting employees. They also said the layoff clashes with the union’s values of accessibility and inclusion because Nguyen is a woman of color and has cognitive challenges. The university would not comment about any specific personnel case, but they did acknowledge the library clerk position.

“The library, in response to an increase in use of digital content in recent years has eliminated the library clerk job series because there was no longer sufficient work to justify full-time employment of the single individual remaining in this series,” University Associate Chancellor Robin Kaler said in a statement.

Nguyen has been on administrative leave since first getting the notice in April. So, she has continued to receive pay while the negotiations between the university and the union continue.