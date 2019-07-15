Uninsured, unlicensed driver ticketed in fatal crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is dead after an accident. It happened just before 5 am, on Illinois Route 16 at County Road 1995 East.

Authorities say two pickup trucks were headed in opposite directions when one ran into the ditch, over-corrected and ended up in the opposite lane with the oncoming vehicle. The second vehicle hit the first one on the passenger’s side.

The driver of the second car, a 49-year old man, was killed. The driver of the vehicle which lost control, 50-year old Christopher Wood, of Greenfield, Ind., faces multiple charges including driving while license suspended, operating uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper use of registration.

Neither driver was wearing a seat-belt. The deceased’s name has not yet been released.