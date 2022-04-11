URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Laboratory High School was recently recognized as one of the top public high schools in the state by Niche.

Niche looks at eight factors to determine a schools ranking. Those factors include academics, diversity, parent and student surveys and health and safety. Each factor is given a different weight.

Uni High was ultimately ranked No. 15 along Illinois public schools. Director Elizabeth Majerus said that it is a team effort to have the school on such a list.

“We’re very proud of our students accomplishments we think we have a pretty great little school,” Majerus said. “Our faculty is amazing and they work really hard with the kids so I think we do have a great school and I’m proud to have Uni acknowledged.”