URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Laboratory High School is continuing an annual tradition this week by setting up an escape room in the school library.

The tradition began in 2016. This year’s escape room was created in honor of John Garvey, a longtime French and Computer Science teacher at the school who passed away suddenly nearly a year ago. School librarian DoMonique Arnold said Garvey was the first person to test the escape room when the tradition started.

“John Garvey was just like one in a million,” Arnold said. “He had such unique interests. He really had a gift for sharing that with the students.

The 2022 escape room sends students on a rescue mission for Pickles the Library Dragon. The escape room opened on Monday and will be available during lunch and after school through Friday.