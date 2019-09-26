Unfounded bomb threats still under investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly two months after two unfounded bomb threats were made in Urbana, police are still investigating both cases.

Citing pending investigations, officials with the Urbana Police Department declined to release their full police records of either incident following an open records request by WCIA.

It remains unclear whether the two threats — one made to the Walmart on High Cross Road on August 31, another made to Carle Foundation Hospital on September 1 — are related.

Both incidents occurred around 4 p.m. each day.

The threat to Walmart resulted in a building evacuation while police checked the building for a bomb; Carle was not evacuated, but police limited entry to the hospital while searching the premises.

No signs of a possible bomb were found at either location.