MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Adam Pennock’s first official day as the Litchfield Fire Chief was May 1, 2023.

But he wasn’t just at the fire house or in meetings. He spent it on I-55, leading the response to the 84-vehicle pileup that killed 8 people.

“They say you never forget your first full time day, but I don’t think I will,” Pennock said.

Strong winds blew dirt from nearby farm fields along the highway creating zero visibility for drivers and emergency crews.

“It looked like the worst scene you could see out of the movie,” Pennock said. “You didn’t think it was real. You just couldn’t see.”

Officials say the dust storm itself wasn’t that big around 300 feet, about the size of a football field. The crashes happened within a two mile radius.

But the storm closed down about 17 miles of I-55 north and south for nearly a day. That’s because of the wreckage first responders needed to clear off the interstate.

Dozens of cars smashed into one another and trucks caught on fire. Some vehicles were so badly damaged they were unrecognizable.

“People would just emerge out of the dust, and we don’t really know where they were at when our crews were going car to car,” Pennock said.

With a whiteboard in hand, Pennock was commanding a crew he couldn’t see south of the pileup.

All the while, the Chatham Fire Department was working on the north end. Neither knew the other was even there.

“The other side of the interstate to us, it might as well have been in a different county,” Gary Self, the Chatham fire chief, said. “We had no idea what was going on nor did they know what was going on our side.”

The dust storm that caused the devastation was truly unprecedented. The National Weather Service issued the first ever dust storm warning east of the Mississippi River. Crews were not prepared for the unique set of circumstances.

Now they are trying to make sure they aren’t caught off guard again.

“We have never worked on a plan to work on a large-scale event like this until this came about,” Self said. “Unfortunately, most good plans come from tragedy.”

Part of the focus is on better communication, specifically when the chaos comes right up to the county line.

“As your responders first get on scene, a state trooper will find a firefighter and they will sit down in a clean environment, be it a fire engine, be it a trooper’s car, and say ‘This is what we need. This is what we need to do. This is how we need to do it,’ and set up a structured system to communicate better,” Self said.

In a statement to WCIA, the Illinois State Police (ISP) said, “In situations similar to the May 2023 storm on I-55, we have well established partnerships through the Illinois Department of Transportation for road closures and traffic control and other agencies throughout Illinois for emergency preparedness. We conduct interagency trainings to test and refine our readiness and are prepared to respond as needed.”

Self said it’s also about knowing what resources each agency can provide and how they can help if another tragedy of this scale happens in the future.

“We learned that post call, because during the call, everybody responded, we didn’t know who was there, we didn’t know what was being done,” Self said.

Sangamon County is upgrading its radio system. The plan was in the works before the I-55 dust storm crash, but Self said it will help keep all first responders up to speed on a response.

“There’ll be four tower sites as opposed to the singular tower site that we have now throughout the county that will improve our communications and we will have different channel groups to where we will be able to communicate with Montgomery County and Macoupin County and all counties should we have an incident,” Self said.

After the crash, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says they work with other agencies to decide if improvements need to be made to roads after major crashes.

In a statement to WCIA, IDOT said, “Within 48 hours after the crash, IDOT put dura-patch (A process where hot oil is sprayed and gravel is then placed over the hot oil and bonds together) on a couple of small areas, approximately 10 feet, of I-55, where there was some deterioration. An emergency contract was approved to remove and replace damaged facilities and hot mix asphalt was laid for approximately 300 feet a few weeks later.”

For Litchfield, one of the things that came out of the crash is a command vehicle. It has a command center with two radios and allows them to be on different channels and hear what other departments are doing. It’s a way to stay better prepared for any event of the same magnitude moving forward.

“We do have a big interstate, we have trains that run through town carrying only god knows what, and we have to be prepared for massive incidents,” Pennock said.