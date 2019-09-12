Unfinished bridge crash details handed over to State’s Attorney

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police investigation of one woman driving off an unfinished bridge is over, but it’s now being handed over to the Champaign County State’s Attorney.

Police said 28-year-old Ashia Marshall drove off the unfinished Bradley Bridge in Champaign on Tuesday, September 3rd. Her Jeep went airborne before landing near I-57. Concrete barriers stopped her from going onto the road.

Marshall and her two passengers survived. She was ticketed for not obeying a traffic control device.

Police also did a toxicology screening. Those results will also go to the State’s Attorney. They are still waiting for the paperwork.