Unemployment rate declines in central Illinois cities

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The unemployment rate has improved since last year as the city continues to try to rebuild the economy.

On Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the state’s most recent unemployment numbers. The unemployment rate is down in 101 counties. One of the biggest drops was in Danville.

Vermilion Advantage, an economic development agency for the county, says this is an upward trend they’re working hard to continue. More jobs are also being created. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) says businesses in Danville have one of the largest percentages of job increases per population. There’s been a 2.6% increase since last year with more than 700 jobs added.

Vermilion Advantage CEO Vicki Haugen says, “Outsiders look at us with this mindset that we’re this poor decrepit county that needs all these jobs to survive. We haven’t been that in ten years.”

Leaders and businesses in the city have been in a constant battle to bolster the economy to bring back jobs and keep people employed. The numbers show that work is paying off.

The BLS statistics reports Danville’s unemployment rate is on the upswing from last year, going from 6.5% to 5.2%.

Haugen says, “It’s not something that just happened overnight. It’s continued small growth by several employers and it’s continued efforts to replace those who are retiring.” The five main economic pillars that have collaboratively spurred growth are in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, technology service, and education.

However, the problem of unemployment is far from over. Haugen says, “It’s a double edged sword. Certainly the double digit unemployment days we suffered from for far too many years, we never want to go back there. But this level of unemployment presents it’s own challenges.”

There are some Danville natives who are still struggling to find and keep a job. Brock James is a navy veteran who came back home, got his associates degree, but says his PTSD has caused problems for him to retain jobs in the last 15 years. He says, “I just have to wake up every morning and know that I need to find something. There has to be light at the end of this tunnel.”

He’s been unemployed on and off for more that a decade and says that lack of job stability is unnerving. James says, “I always worry what others will think about me not working. I’ve had people come down on me and i hate being belittled.”

Other central Illinois cities that saw a decrease in the unemployment rate include Springfield, Decatur, Kankakee, Champaign and Urbana.