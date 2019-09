ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Unemployement is down across the state, including in Central Illinois.

In Danville, it dropped 1.3 percent since August a year ago. It went from 6.5 percent to 5.2 percent.

In Champaign-Urbana, it dropped more than 1 percent from 4.8 to 3.7.

Springfield saw it drop 0.9 percent. In Decatur, it went down 0.8 percent to 5 percent.