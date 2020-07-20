Unemployment fraud

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois Department of Employment Security says people should be alert. If you haven’t filed an unemployment claim, but got a keybank debit card or UI finding letter in the mail, you could be the target of fraud. Attorney Jeff Cisco says he hasn’t heard about this happening, but he’s not surprised.

“With many people out of work and the economy has taken a turn for the worse, these types of scams are very common,” said Jeff Cisco, Owner and Attorney at Cisco Law in Champaign.

A representative with Vermilion County Works, an employment center in Danville, says they have had people come in and report they received an unemployment card in the mail when they never applied for one. They say it is an issue that has become more frequent within the last few weeks.

Cisco says if you get one in the mail, there are steps you should take. “They should be suspicious of it. They should assume it’s not legitimate, and they should contact among other entities the Illinois Department of Employment Security,” said Cisco, “If it is fraudulent, it also constitues mail fraud potentially, and they should also contact the postal service as well.” Cisco Law also says do not give out personal information of any kind to anyone you do not know. If you get mail from anyone claiming you have social security or unemployment benefits you did not apply for you should also report to your local police station, call the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and report to credit bureaus that you may be the victim of identity theft.

A statement from Illinois Department of Employment Security says in part “IDES is aware there are individuals who see an opportunity to take advantage of a system whose focus is to provide short-term economic relief to those impacted by this crisis. Currently, unemployment systems across the country are dealing with and mitigating fraud of unemployment insurance programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Illinois Department of Employment Security says you should contact them or submit a report online if you notice unemployment fraud. Contact IDES at 800.814.0513 or 877.566.6230.