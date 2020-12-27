Unemployment benefits for millions ending; future stimulus funding uncertain

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to expire at midnight.

Congress passed a COVID relief bill that would give Americans $600 dollars. The bill has been flown to Florida, in case the president decides to sign it.

On Tuesday, he suggested he may not — unless lawmakers increase direct stimulus payments from $600 dollars to $2,000 dollars.

One woman we spoke to says $600 dollars is not enough.

“We haven’t had a lot of help from the federal government and we know that people are really in crisis,” says Homeowner Christina Cahill.

The moratorium on evictions is also set to expire the end of the month, if the president does not sign the COVID relief bill.