Unemployment benefits extended as jobs remain unfilled

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This should sound familiar– businesses across Central Illinois are struggling to fill open positions.

Restaurant owners say they’re understaffed and working long hours. Several blame this on the government’s financial assistance after unemployment benefits were extended.

WCIA talked to Manpower’s Market Manager Melissa Wilhelm about the situation. She told us, “The job market is upside down right now. For years, we had more jobs and less candidates in the job market because everyone was working. Now we have tons of potential employees that aren’t working, lots of jobs, and not as many candidates looking for work as soon as possible.”

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance runs through September 4th, and the additional $300 per-week has been extended through this time as well.

Wilhelm said Manpower of Central Illinois has a list of hundreds of job openings, and the staff is actively working to help employers get these positions filled.