Unemployment claims grow during shutdown

by: Brendan Denison

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Preliminary data has confirmed Illinois’ unemployment rate increased after many non-essential businesses were shuttered in effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide unemployment rate grew 1.2 percentage points in March, according to a Thursday press release from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). It now stands at 4.6 percent, which is 0.2 percent higher than the national unemployment rate reported for March. Their estimates reflect activity through the week including April 12.

“The Illinois unemployment rate was up +0.3 percentage point from a year ago when it was 4.3 percent.”

The release stated non-farm payrolls lost 34,100 jobs in March, which “reflects the initial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Illinois businesses and households.” The IDES reported that their three-month average employment estimate, a “more stable measure of payroll employee change,” indicated a loss of 9,900 jobs between January and March.

“The largest average declines were found in Leisure and Hospitality (-5,300), Professional and Business Services (-3,700) and Financial Activities (-900).”

The IDES also reported a sharp increase in unemployed workers in March. That figure increased 33.6 percent to 292,300 since February, or a 5.6 percent growth when compared to March 2019.

When compared to data collected in February, IDES data shows that Sangamon County saw the highest increase in unemployment claims in Central Illinois, at 5,308 additional claims. That was followed by Champaign County at 4,149, and Macon County at 2,318.

See below to view a county-by-county rundown of how unemployment claims rose between February and March this year:

Central Illinois March Unemployment Claims Growth, by County

CASS COUNTY — 114

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — 4,149

CHRISTIAN COUNTY — 663

CLARK COUNTY — 594

COLES COUNTY — 1,072

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — 235

DEWITT COUNTY — 303

DOUGLAS COUNTY — 301

EDGAR COUNTY — 589

EFFINGHAM COUNTY — 1,021

FORD COUNTY — 281

IROQUOIS COUNTY — 426

LOGAN COUNTY — 441

MACON COUNTY — 2,318

MACOUPIN COUNTY — 1,058

MENARD COUNTY — 275

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 773

MORGAN COUNTY — 588

MOULTRIE COUNTY — 167

PIATT COUNTY — 319

SANGAMON COUNTY — 5,308

SHELBY COUNTY — 376

VERMILION COUNTY — 1,661

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

