Unemployment claims grow during shutdown

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Preliminary data has confirmed Illinois’ unemployment rate increased after many non-essential businesses were shuttered in effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The statewide unemployment rate grew 1.2 percentage points in March, according to a Thursday press release from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). It now stands at 4.6 percent, which is 0.2 percent higher than the national unemployment rate reported for March. Their estimates reflect activity through the week including April 12.
“The Illinois unemployment rate was up +0.3 percentage point from a year ago when it was 4.3 percent.”
The release stated non-farm payrolls lost 34,100 jobs in March, which “reflects the initial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Illinois businesses and households.” The IDES reported that their three-month average employment estimate, a “more stable measure of payroll employee change,” indicated a loss of 9,900 jobs between January and March.
“The largest average declines were found in Leisure and Hospitality (-5,300), Professional and Business Services (-3,700) and Financial Activities (-900).”
The IDES also reported a sharp increase in unemployed workers in March. That figure increased 33.6 percent to 292,300 since February, or a 5.6 percent growth when compared to March 2019.
When compared to data collected in February, IDES data shows that Sangamon County saw the highest increase in unemployment claims in Central Illinois, at 5,308 additional claims. That was followed by Champaign County at 4,149, and Macon County at 2,318.
See below to view a county-by-county rundown of how unemployment claims rose between February and March this year:
Central Illinois March Unemployment Claims Growth, by County
CASS COUNTY — 114
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — 4,149
CHRISTIAN COUNTY — 663
CLARK COUNTY — 594
COLES COUNTY — 1,072
CUMBERLAND COUNTY — 235
DEWITT COUNTY — 303
DOUGLAS COUNTY — 301
EDGAR COUNTY — 589
EFFINGHAM COUNTY — 1,021
FORD COUNTY — 281
IROQUOIS COUNTY — 426
LOGAN COUNTY — 441
MACON COUNTY — 2,318
MACOUPIN COUNTY — 1,058
MENARD COUNTY — 275
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 773
MORGAN COUNTY — 588
MOULTRIE COUNTY — 167
PIATT COUNTY — 319
SANGAMON COUNTY — 5,308
SHELBY COUNTY — 376
VERMILION COUNTY — 1,661