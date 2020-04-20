Unemployment claims grow during shutdown

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Preliminary data has confirmed Illinois’ unemployment rate increased after many non-essential businesses were shuttered in effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide unemployment rate grew 1.2 percentage points in March, according to a Thursday press release from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). It now stands at 4.6 percent, which is 0.2 percent higher than the national unemployment rate reported for March. Their estimates reflect activity through the week including April 12.

“The Illinois unemployment rate was up +0.3 percentage point from a year ago when it was 4.3 percent.”

The release stated non-farm payrolls lost 34,100 jobs in March, which “reflects the initial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Illinois businesses and households.” The IDES reported that their three-month average employment estimate, a “more stable measure of payroll employee change,” indicated a loss of 9,900 jobs between January and March.

“The largest average declines were found in Leisure and Hospitality (-5,300), Professional and Business Services (-3,700) and Financial Activities (-900).”

The IDES also reported a sharp increase in unemployed workers in March. That figure increased 33.6 percent to 292,300 since February, or a 5.6 percent growth when compared to March 2019.

When compared to data collected in February, IDES data shows that Sangamon County saw the highest increase in unemployment claims in Central Illinois, at 5,308 additional claims. That was followed by Champaign County at 4,149, and Macon County at 2,318.

See below to view a county-by-county rundown of how unemployment claims rose between February and March this year:

Central Illinois March Unemployment Claims Growth, by County

CASS COUNTY — 114



CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — 4,149



CHRISTIAN COUNTY — 663



CLARK COUNTY — 594



COLES COUNTY — 1,072



CUMBERLAND COUNTY — 235



DEWITT COUNTY — 303



DOUGLAS COUNTY — 301



EDGAR COUNTY — 589



EFFINGHAM COUNTY — 1,021



FORD COUNTY — 281



IROQUOIS COUNTY — 426



LOGAN COUNTY — 441



MACON COUNTY — 2,318



MACOUPIN COUNTY — 1,058



MENARD COUNTY — 275



MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 773



MORGAN COUNTY — 588



MOULTRIE COUNTY — 167



PIATT COUNTY — 319



SANGAMON COUNTY — 5,308



SHELBY COUNTY — 376



VERMILION COUNTY — 1,661