Underwood contract extended through 2026

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The head coach for the University of Illinois men’s basketball team has received a contract extension.

UI Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced Monday Brad Underwood’s contract will run through 2026. Extensions for his coaching staff will go through 2022. These are both pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees at their March 12 meeting.

In a release, Whitman said he has been pleased with the direction the team has been going. “Under Coach Underwood’s leadership, our student-athletes have showed steady progress on the court and in the classroom. He has instilled a culture based on competitiveness, toughness, preparation, and accountability that is yielding exciting results.” The Fighting Illini are currently in a tie for second place in the conference standings. Illinois has 12 league victories and has secured their first winning record in conference play since 2010.

Underwood said being the head coach at the university has been “a dream come true.” He also said he has been proud of how the progress in their program. “The credit goes to our players. As a coach, I always have a mindset toward that locker room and those wearing the jersey. We have high-character young men who work hard in the classroom, give everything they have when it comes to basketball, and are doing things the right way off the court. I am proud of our players; they truly are Every Day Guys.”

The coach’s new contract moves his base salary to $3.4 million. He will get annual increases that will elevate his salary to $4 million for the 2025-26 season. He is also in line to earn a $750,000 retention bonus if he finishes the contract’s new term as the Illinois head coach. If he were to accept a coaching position somewhere else, he would owe the university an $8 million buyout, which decreases each year of the agreement.