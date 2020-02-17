Underpass closed until further notice after deadly crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said the Jasper Street underpass will be closed until further notice.

Department officials announced the closure Monday on their Facebook page. This comes after a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning on North Jasper Street.

Police said a 30-year-old man was driving his car northbound on Jasper from Eldorado when the car drove over the center media and hit the bridge support at the south side of the underpass. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.