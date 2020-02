DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An underpass is opening back up Wednesday afternoon.

On the department’s Facebook page, officials said the Jasper Street underpass will open after it was closed following a deadly crash on Saturday.

Police said a 30-year-old man was driving his car northbound on Jasper from Eldorado when the car drove over the center median and hit the bridge support at the south side of the underpass. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.