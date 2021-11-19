Undergraduate Library to close May 2022

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Undergraduate Library at the University of Illinois will be permanently closing after the Spring 2022 semester.

University officials said they previously announced that the building would be converted into the “Archives and Special Collections” building. “Services for undergraduate students will be integrated into the Main Library, Grainer Engineering Library Information Center, Funk ACES Library, and other units around campus by the start of classes in Fall 2022,” said officials on the library’s website.

The Undergraduate Library is expected to close in May 2022. The move and permanent staff assignments will be finalized between the summer and fall 2022.