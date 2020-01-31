Underage voters almost registered

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The State Board of Elections got almost 5,000 automatic voter registration applications from 16-year-olds.

They came from Jesse White’s Office, but the secretary’s team said it did not mean for that to happen. The Secretary’s Office said the information was only sent to the state board to be used if teenagers would be 18 by the time the general election rolls around. However, after recent reports of non-voters being entered into the system, some people are crying foul.

“The Secretary of State’s Office was sending these to us because in Illinois, you can register to vote as a 17-year-old if you will be 17 on the date of a primary election and you will be 18 on the date of the subsequent general election,” said Matt Dietrich, State Board of Elections Public Information Officer. However, some are concerned there were intentions of possible wrong-doing behind the teenage applications, leading the two agencies to put an end to the procedure.

That is not stopping some from calling for the system to be reviewed. Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady called for the system to fix an known or unknown glitch, saying in a statement:

“Our vote is the most cherished right in a democracy and even just one illegal vote can tarnish the credibility of the entire system. Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady

Both offices said despite recently revealed flaws, the program still works as it should, “The automatic voter registration program is working well. More than 600,000 people have been registered to since the program launched in July of 2018.

I think we have to focus on that number. That is a huge number,” said Henry Haupt, IL Secretary of State Spokesman. House Republicans have also called for the system to be investigated. A committee meeting on the subject is set for next week.