Unclaimed lottery prize

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA)– Someone in Central Illinois might be one million dollars richer. A winning mega millions ticket was sold at County Market, 1628 Georgetown Road. The numbers were announced for Tuesday’s drawing, and so far no one has come forward to claim the ticket. The winning numbers were 4 – 9 – 17 – 27 – 39. The Mega Ball was 22.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball. The store will get a bonus of 10 thousand dollars for selling the winning ticket. People who work at the grocery store say they hope it goes to someone who needs it. Lottery officials are urging everyone to check their tickets. The Illinois Lottery wants the winner to sign the back of their ticket, and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the lottery’s prize centers. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.