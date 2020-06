DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to a fire Sunday. It happened about 5:45 pm, in the 1300-block of North Clinton Street. Authorities say smoke was coming from the attic when they arrived.

No one was home at the time. Investigators say the cause is unattended cooking which jumped from the stovetop to the cabinets and eventually into the attic and roof. No one was hurt. A damage estimate was not available.