CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Supply shortages dominated news coverage everywhere during the pandemic. Now, add a war to that equation.

Emergency wound kits are in high demand, expensive and hard to come by in Ukraine – even harder than clothes, food and regular bandages.

Since Russia’s invasion began, many Americans have been wondering how they can help from home. One Illinois family with ties to Ukraine has been sending supplies there since 2014, and the community is supporting them now more than ever.

“This has kind-of turned our life upside down a little bit in my family,” Stefania Dzhaman, a senior at University High School said.

Ukrainian citizens are in desperate need for medical supplies. Dzhaman’s family is gathering those supplies and shipping them to Poland, where they’re taken across the border into Ukraine.

“I mean, it’s been terrible. And I wish I could be there to help people but I know that I’m helping more by staying here and doing this,” she said.

She said her entire family, except for her sister and parents, is in Ukraine right now. And, watching the crisis unfold 5,000 miles away has been difficult.

“Just to see a lot of people that we grew up with or that raised us going through this incredibly traumatic event is really just heartbreaking. And it’s really hard to see that,” she said.

She and her family have been raising money and collecting Celox – a rapid blood-clotting device that’s in short supply in Ukraine – to send over there. It can save the lives of people who might otherwise bleed out.

“We realized that we should definitely step this project up and expand it. And we realized we couldn’t keep funding it on our own.”

Her family has been sending supplies to Ukraine for years. Now, thanks to social media, people from the community want to help.

“That felt really nice that people people were aware of, and people were thinking of Ukraine and of my family.”

She said her extended family lives in a small village in western Ukraine, so they’re safe right now. And by donating and informing her peers, she’s taking a stressful situation and making an impact.

“Yeah, I do wish that more people knew about it, and more people knew how serious it was. But I guess overall, I am really grateful for everybody who has helped,” she said.

After one week of posting donation links on social media, her family raised over $4,000 and received 80 packages of supplies. They’ve gotten dozens more since then.

The family has set up a wishlist for people to send supplies if they want to help.