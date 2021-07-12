UIUC’s SHIELD-CU testing program expands to Parkland College

“The testing protocol developed by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign directly detects the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in saliva samples.” — Photo provided by the U. of I. News Bureau.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF HealthCare and UIUC are bringing rapid saliva tests for COVID-19 to the Parkland College campus.

A press release from OSF says SHIELD-CU testing will be offered to the wider community, as well as students, faculty, and staff at Parkland.

“Interested community members can be tested for COVID-19 through the SHIELD CU program at no cost,” says the release. “Insurance will not be billed.”

The expanded testing program starts July 14 and will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays in the M-4 parking lot tent at Parkland College, 2400 W Bradley Ave.

People in the community can also get tested at the State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., in Champaign. Hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The testing site will also be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sundays.

People taking the test will also get access to the ‘Safer Community’ app, which walks participants through the process.

“Safer Community is equipped to help participants find testing centers, learn the latest news about COVID-19 and its management, and receive their test results confidentially,” says the press release.

OSF has issued a corrected press release regarding the Sunday testing hours at the State Farm Center. This story has been updated with the corrected information.