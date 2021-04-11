UIUC team competes in solar decathlon finals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Architecture and engineering students at the U of I have joined forces to compete in the National Solar Decathlon.

The bi-annual, collegiate competition prepares the next generation of builders to design and put together high-performance, low-carbon spaces powered by renewable energy.

Solar arrays were added to the home to reduce the net energy to zero. The plumbing is designed to reduce water consumption.

You can also add on to ADAPTHAUS in the future to adjust to family sizes.

This project took students 2 years of planning and the past couple of months to build and construct. Those involved say the hard work was worth it.

“We’ll be able to give back to the community this year,” says Illinois Solar Decathlon Vice President Yamini Yedetore. “That’s something that’s really important to me. Not only to sustainable practices but as sustainability that can be implemented and used by the community. I am overjoyed that the house is finally standing here and just in a month or two we’ll have a family moving in.”

The home will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to house a low-income community member.

You have the chance to tour the home virtually starting on Monday.