UIUC study: Even without COVID-19 numbers, the death rate has increased for some groups

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new study from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign shows that there’s been an increased in death totals over the past two years — and that’s even without COVID-19 numbers factored in.

Researchers for the UIUC’s study used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that sorts deaths by age and gender. They then compared those numbers with the CDC’s “provisional” non-coronavirus death numbers for 2020.

The findings?

A “significant increase in excess deaths in 2020 for men between 15 and 59 years of age, and for women between 25 and 44,” according to a release from UIUC.

“Although we don’t know why, deaths increased to a greater degree than expected. As someone who has spent their career in medicine and public health, this concerns me,” Janet Jokela, the head of the department of internal medicine and acting regional dean of the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Urbana, said. “The concern is that excess deaths will continue to occur during the pandemic, whether it’s because people are delaying care for other conditions or because some COVID-19 deaths are going undetected. This is a phenomenon that requires ongoing monitoring and investigation.”

There was, however, one demographic that saw a decrease in deaths – females between the ages of 5 and 14.

Sheldon Jacobson, a professor of computer science and of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, said the coronavirus shutdowns may have actually prevented some deaths in that demographic category.

“The only explanation we can come up with is that if you look at the deaths that occur in that age group, the preponderance of them are accidents. Thus, the shutdowns in much of the country appear to have had a protective effect on young girls,” Jacobson said.

Both professors will continue to monitor the data as the CDC updates it. They plan to perform a six-month analysis for March through August, and eventually the whole year, and they’re urging public health officials to make data available and study non-COVID-19 causes of death to gain insights into the factors leading to excess deaths in each demographic.

“Is it because people are neglecting routine medical exams? Are they delaying treatment for other conditions, such as cancer or heart disease? Are mental health issues going unaddressed? Information about the causes of death in different age groups would be very useful, because then we can look at the appropriate countermeasures to reduce preventable deaths,” Jacobson said.