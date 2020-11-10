UIUC students urged to limit activities as COVID-19 cases rise among staff

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Cases of COVID-19 among faculty and staff members at UIUC have increased enough to prompt Chancellor Robert Jones to send a mass mail urging students to be cautious.

In an email Tuesday morning, Jones said “cases are also increasing rapidly on our campus with the seven-day case positivity rate rising from 0.12% in mid-October to 0.62% today.”

You can read the rest of the email below:

“We are experiencing a concerning increase in cases among our faculty and staff. On Nov. 6, the seven-day positivity rate for faculty and staff had tripled to 0.72%, slightly higher than that of the undergraduates (0.7%). This is driven by the dramatic increase in the cases in East Central Illinois during this time period. From contact tracing, we can determine that this is not due to classroom or on-the-job transmission. The spread is likely to be through your household or social contacts.

I know that we all have pandemic fatigue, and this toll is weighing on all of us. However, we strongly believe this is a critically important time period for the safety of our entire community, and we need everyone to be more diligent than ever. I am asking that you take the following precautions beginning immediately as part of the Shield Surge plan:

Test Twice Per Week

If you are currently participating in the on-campus COVID-19 testing program, please increase your testing frequency from once per week to twice per week, testing on Wednesday and Saturday or Wednesday and Sunday if possible. Please also test in the morning/early in the day if possible. Ensure you test and receive negative results at least every four days to maintain building access. Continue testing at this frequency until notified otherwise.

Work from Home if Possible

For the next three weeks, please work with your supervisor to plan to work from home unless your work requires you to be on campus. Our goal is to reduce campus density to protect those who handle in-person instruction and other work that must be performed on-campus.

Participate in Essential Activities Only

For the next three weeks, stay home as much as possible, leaving only for essential activities, such as in-person teaching and other work that must be performed on campus, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy and buying groceries.

Limit Travel & Gatherings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health experts tell us that gatherings and travel in and out of communities present a high risk of spreading the infection. In our current situation, with a rising prevalence in the surrounding regions, attending even small gatherings that mix households and traveling to and from the Champaign-Urbana area is not advised and is potentially dangerous. Please travel out of our community only if necessary. If you must travel, follow this travel guidance.

Thank you for your efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our community and for continuing to do your part to protect us all. I am so proud to be a part of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign community.

Sincerely,

Robert J. Jones

Chancellor