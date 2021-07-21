UIUC releases further guidance on vaccination policies for faculty, staff

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — UIUC is announcing that all faculty and staff are required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 if they are able to do so.

A massmail from UIUC says it previously announced that all students were being asked to get the shot if they are able to, and those who are not vaccinated need to wear masks and get tested twice a week.

School officials say employees who are not able to get vaccinated before the Fall 2021 semester because of timing, travel, or other reasons should continue to get tested until they can verify their vaccination status.

“We acknowledge that some individuals have health conditions or other reasons why they cannot be vaccinated,” says UIUC. “For those individuals, the COVID-19 testing program and face coverings will continue to be required.”

The university says staff and faculty who are already vaccinated can submit their registration card to the MyMcKinley Portal for verification.

“The CDC has shared data showing that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and fully vaccinated individuals can start to resume most aspects of pre-pandemic life. The CDC has also provided guidance about COVID-19 vaccinations for higher education institutions that further strengthens the System’s decision to require everyone (faculty, staff and students) to be fully vaccinated.”

The full text of the massmail can be read at this link.