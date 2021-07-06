UIUC Police: Urbana resident arrested for hitting officer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana woman was arrested in the UIUC campus area on Friday for battering a police officer.

A police report Monday from the UIUC News Bureau says officers arrested 22-year-old Clifton M. Washington, of Urbana, at 9:42 p.m. Friday near University Avenue and Wright Street in Champaign. He was charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest, according to the report, and he was also wanted for a Livingston County

Witnesses told dispatchers they say Washington fighting with a woman. Police say he resisted being placed in handcuffs.

After they arrested him, 29-year-old Shavon Q. Tatum struck an officer in the face, the report says. That happened while police were trying to get Washington’s property from Tatum.

Shavon Tatum

The report says Tatum, who is from Urbana, was present during the domestic battery but was not the victim.

University police say the officer who was hit did not require medical treatment.