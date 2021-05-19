UIUC police investigating burglary at sorority house

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police at UIUC say three burglary suspects were caught on video entering a Champaign sorority house.

Detectives say it happened before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near East John and First Street.

Investigators say three men went into the sorority house and walked around the first floor for a few minutes before leaving. They add it’s unknown how they got in or whether any property was taken.

Police say one person, who is not a U. of I. student, was inside the house at the time. No injuries were reported.







“Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (373-TIPS), by visiting www.373tips.com, or by providing information through the P3 Tips mobile app available on iOS and Android.”

All messages to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of identifying information and forwarded to police by an independent third party.