UIUC experiences a record number of students enrolling

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois hit historic numbers this year across the board in admissions.

After a year of students learning exclusively from their computers, the Urbana campus is flooded again with students going to class, and this year there are more than ever before.

Right now, there are more than 56,000 students enrolled on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Last year, it was more than 52,000 students.

Andy Borst is the director of undergraduate admissions. He said this year the university had a record total enrollment, record undergraduate enrollment, record graduate enrollment, and a record freshman class.

He said it’s exciting, but not something they were expecting.

“It was a little overwhelming. Being more than we anticipated for. We need to make sure we’re managing enough planned space in the future years,” he said. “So, our strategic enrollment plan calls for us to maintain our undergraduate enrollment where it’s at.”

He said next year they will decrease the enrollment target by about 600 students. That’s because they reached and exceeded their goal this year.

Borst said other than Illinois, China is normally where they get the second highest number of students.

But this year, that changed to California.

University officials said “the crystal ball is always cloudy” when it comes to admission. So, they don’t have a clear answer as to why and they weren’t planning for it.