UIUC Commencement celebrations begin

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Commencement ceremonies have begun for 2020 and 2021 graduates at the University of Illinois.

Commencement week runs from May 10 thru May 17. It will include both an in-person individual, private Stage Crossing experience and an online celebration for everyone on Saturday.

Students were able to sign up for 15-minute time slots to walk across the stage at Krannert, with up to four family members allowed to attend.

Alexandra Wilder is graduating from the College of Media with a Bachelor’s Degree. She says it means so much to her to have her parents watching her walk in person.

“The past year’s obviously been crazy and just having a sense of normalcy and being able to say I got to walk at graduate is everything and more,” Wilder says.

Kennedy Burrell earned her Bachelor’s Degree in 2020 and earned her Master’s Degree in Public Health this past year.

“I wasn’t able to walk across the stage last year for my Bachelor’s,” Burrell says. “But it feels amazing to be able to do it now with both degrees.”

For more information on how to watch the Stage Crossings online or tune into the university-wide commencement ceremony on Saturday, click here.