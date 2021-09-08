UIUC class of 2025 sets enrollment records

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign has welcomed a record-breaking freshman class of 8,303 students for the 2021-22 academic year.

Officials said this brings the total student enrollment to 56,299 students — the largest number of enrollment in university history.

“We are so pleased to welcome this class to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign,” Chancellor Robert Jones said. “Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, our unmatched COVID-19 testing program and our ongoing innovation have allowed us to continue to provide an excellent education at scale, even in the midst of a global pandemic.”

According to officials, the class of 2025 has 5,835 students from Illinois, which is the largest number of in-state students since 2018 and the second largest in 10 years. It has 1,352 students from 44 other U.S. states. It also has 1,112 international students from 42 countries, which is higher compared to 954 international students in the 2019 freshman class. Additionally, the class of 2025 includes 20.1 percent of students from underrepresented groups.

Officials also said the class of 2025 has a strong academic profile. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACT and SAT scores were optional for admission. However, about 58 percent of new students submitted scores. The average ACT was 31.4 and the average SAT was 1410.

“The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign continues to recruit some of the brightest minds across the globe,” said the vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost Andreas Cangellaris. “Now, more than ever, we have a responsibility to mold these brilliant young minds into the leaders who will solve the world’s future problems and advance society.”

The graduate enrollment sets a new record as it stands at 20,567 students. The online graduate programs take up to 45% of all graduate student enrollment.

“We are experiencing robust growth in virtually all sectors of graduate education, particularly in master’s degrees and online programs,” said the dean of the Graduate College Wojtek Chodzko-Zajko. “We are encouraged that so many students want to take advantage of a graduate education at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.”