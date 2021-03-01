UIUC building damaged by hit and run crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a hit and run collision in Champaign.

It was reported just after 10 a.m. Saturday at the Personnel Services Building, 52 E. Gregory Dr., Champaign, on the University of Illinois campus.

A press release says officers were called after a car that was reported stolen earlier that day had struck the building.

Police say the driver had already left the scene before they got there.

The report says damage to the car was estimated at $3,000. Additionally, the building was damaged, but a repair estimate was not immediately available.