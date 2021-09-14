UIS waives application fees through 2022-23 academic year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) is waiving all application fees starting from now through the 2022-2023 academic year for all incoming students.

Officials said students can apply to the university through Common App. It is an online college application platform that serves more than three million applicants, teachers, counselors and advisors across the U.S. and around the world every year.

“We joined Common App to help simplify the college application experience for students and counselors,” said Vickie Cook, Ph.D., acting UIS associate provost of enrollment management. “Our new partnership with the Common App will help UIS educate more students about the value, attainability and affordability of a UIS degree.”

According to officials, UIS is also helping to make additional tools and services available to students and those who support students through Common App, including financial aid and scholarship information, virtual mentors, online portfolios and a vast library of counselor resources available in English and Spanish.

“The diversity of our membership helps us forge a direct and unambiguous path to a viable future for all students,” said the President & CEO of The Common Application Jenny Rickard. “Through membership with The Common Application, UIS has demonstrated a shared commitment to pursuing access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Thanks to our members, all students, have the opportunity to easily apply to the college or university that will help them achieve their best future.”

Students can create a Common App account online. They can also continue to apply directly to UIS via the university’s website.